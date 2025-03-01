50-mph gusts in the Philly region knock out power to more than 16,000

Surprisingly strong winds gusting past 50 mph knocked out power to more than 16,000 Peco customers in the Philly region on Saturday and evidently fanned some brush fires — along with assuring that March’s reputation for windiness is safe for at least another year.

A gust of 51 mph was recorded in Kennett Square, Chester County, said Robert Deal, the science and operations officer at the National Weather Service office in Mount Holly. A gust of 45 mph was clocked at Philadelphia International Airport.

The winds were a “little stronger” than expected, Deal said; the weather service had issued a statement earlier in the day calling for gusts to 40 mph, and warned that winds combined with rapidly drying air could result in brush fires.

Several minor brush fires were reported in Chester and Burlington Counties, and Deal said a more significant one had scorched an area in Salem County.

The gusts followed a cold front that crashed through the region and quickly routed a March 1 spring tease.

Temperatures rocketed to 64 earlier in the day and then nosedived to 40 by 6 p.m. in Philly, and just like that, wind chills were below freezing.

The next two days will feature January-level chill, forecasters say, with daytime readings in the 30s and nights in the low and mid-20s. A warmup begins Tuesday, and rain is expected Wednesday.

As drought conditions persist in the region, rain has been scarce lately. Wind hasn’t been.

January and February featured more days with 40-mph gusts — nine — than any January-February combination of the last five years.

Jon Gottschalck, a chief forecaster at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, said that had to do with the consistent presence of high pressure, or heavier air, to the west, and lower pressures to the east. Heavier air naturally moves toward lighter air.

The winds were due to slacken some later Saturday night, said Deal, but gusts past 20 mph are likely to continue on Sunday.

He said he expected the fire potential to lessen, given the colder temperatures.