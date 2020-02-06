In a potentially “rare” event for February, the National Weather Service is calling for up to 3 inches of rain by Friday afternoon, posting a flood watch for the entire region.
And in what just might push the region’s snow-lovers over the edge in what has been their winter of their maximum feasible discontent, the weather service says the water equivalent of all that rain would equate to 24 to 30 inches of snow.
But with temperatures well into the 40s, that will equate to roughly 0.0 inches of snow. Expect a prolonged soaking Thursday into Friday and then a harvest of mocha-colored river and stream waters from all the runoff.
Snow rants notwithstanding, the lack of any snow melting anywhere around here should reduce the chances for major flooding along the Delaware River, said Jonathan O’Brien, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service Office in Mount Holly.
“We’re not worried about the Delaware so much,” he said. It is forecast to crest Friday at 13.2 feet at Trenton, well short of the 20-foot flood stage; the Schuylkill at Norristown is expected to come up just short of flood level.
In its forecast discussion, citing research by hydrologist Ray Kruzdlo, the weather service said, “it’s difficult to find river flooding in February for our basins due to a pure rain event.”
O’Brien said any flooding likely would occur along the usual-suspect slosh-over streams, such as the Brandywine and Rancocas Creeks.
Still, the rainstorm would qualify as an anomalous event, O’Brien said. “It’s rare to have 3 inches of rain in general in one storm this time of year,” he said.
Said his colleague Patrick O’Hara, “We’re getting things that happen in spring. It’s not acting like winter.”