For now, the ice-storm warning remains in effect for the far northern and western suburbs, and an advisory is posted elsewhere in the region, the National Weather Service says, but the threat appears to be ebbing for the I-95 corridor from Philadelphia on south and east.
Freezing rain and plain rain are expected Monday night, with the icing more likely in areas with dense snow cover, which is acting as a mass refrigerator by chilling the overlying air. Temperatures will be near freezing at the onset of the precipitation, rising into the upper 30s, maybe higher later.
A near certainty is that the winter wonderland look — that picturesque snow cover, the fangs of icicles drooping from the roofs — will be on the run.
“That’s a good bet,” said Nicholas Carr, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service Office in Mount Holly, where five to six inches was on the ground Monday morning. He said that likely would be down to one or two on Tuesday as the warmer, moister air puts a dent in the snowpack.
He said the agency is evaluating the advisory, in effect from 1 p.m. Monday until 5 a.m. Tuesday for Philadelphia and the adjacent suburbs, and the ice-storm warning for western Chester County and northern Bucks and Montgomery Counties, starting 6 p.m. Monday and continuing until 10 a.m. Tuesday.
The predicted ice accumulations out that way wouldn’t quite meet “warning” criteria, but Carr said that those are flexible and that given the timing, “you could have impacts.”
Any flooding would be highly unlikely, he said, given that the precipitation amounts should generally be on the light side.
A more significant precipitation threat looms for Wednesday night and Thursday, he said, with the potential for accumulating snow and more messy mixing as the Gulf of Mexico keeps breeding storms.
A winter storm warning was in effect Monday morning for Brownsville, Texas, on the border with Mexico, and the temperature was 28 at 10 a.m. The normal high on this date down that way is 74.
For forecasters, Carr said, “It’s a tough pattern.”
We’ve noticed. Storm threats keep popping on the computer models, only to mutate or disappear altogether, and then resurface.
This could be quite a wild week around here, especially in the virtual world.
