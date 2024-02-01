Snow and cold are on hiatus in Philly, but forecasters see winter making a comeback

By the end of the month, the daylight hours will have increased by well over an hour, with 30% more sunshine. Some of the buds out there look as if they’re about ready to burst, the gloom of the last week notwithstanding.

After experiencing all of one week of winter, Philly’s latest snow drought entered Day 13 Thursday, and the snowpack across the country has shrunk in the last two weeks, according to data from the Rutgers University Snow Lab, with cold air once again on hiatus.

New York City has had all of 2.3 inches of snow for the season. Philly, at 8 inches, has had more snow than Minneapolis, which has recorded 7.3.

» READ MORE: Philly's snow drought ended emphatically in mid-January

Advertisement

The government’s Climate Prediction Center’s latest two-week outlook through Feb. 14 strongly favors above-normal temperatures from the Great Plains to the Atlantic Coast.

But forecasters are confident that the winter of 2023-24 will be making a comeback in the East in the latter part of the month, with perhaps “two or three” more snowfalls into March in the Philly region, said Paul Pastelok, the long-range forecaster for AccuWeather Inc.

The climate center, which eschews snow predictions, also sees a cooldown later in February.

But those anxiously awaiting spring need not despair. No matter what Groundhog Phil forecasts on Friday, Pastelok said he doesn’t see six more weeks of winter — but “maybe a three-week window.”

The ‘winter’ to date

The first two months of the “meteorological winter,” which began Dec. 1, were prodigiously wet, with 13.83 inches of precipitation officially in Philly, making it the third-wettest December-January period in records dating to 1872. It finished behind only the 1978-79 and 1913-14 periods.

In keeping with the overall world-warming trends, the months also were quite mild, about 4 degrees Fahrenheit above the normals.

» READ MORE: Philly winters aren't what you think

But proving again that snow and cold don’t always correlate tidily, January’s 8 inches of snow were a few flakes above average in a month that saw the end of a record 716-day stretch without an inch of snow measured in Philly.

El Niño has been a player

The El Niño warming of ocean waters in the tropical Pacific that has energized upper-air winds carrying weather to the United States has been a player all winter and that’s going to continue through March, said Brad Pugh, seasonal forecaster at the climate center.

Lately it has ratcheted up its influence, said AccuWeather’s Pastelok, energizing a southern storm track that has dumped rain on the Southeast, and California is in line for a deluge.

» READ MORE: El Nino's effects on U.S. weather are expected to persist through March

For now, at least, after more than 13 inches of precipitation in the last two months, the faucet over Philly has been turned off. “All the moisture is being robbed,” said Pastelok.

But El Niño hasn’t been the only player, as Pugh noted.

Upper-air patterns over the Arctic enabled the spillage of cold air into the contiguous United States in mid-January, as anyone who watched the NFL playoffs is aware. Temperatures were below zero when the Kansas City Chiefs hosted the Miami Dolphins, and blizzard conditions forced a postponement of the Pittsburgh Steelers-Bills game in Buffalo.

» READ MORE: Developments in the Arctic can export frigid air to the United States

What’s coming

Both the U.S. and European computer models foresee a major pattern change with high pressure building in the Pacific northwest in the second half of February, said Pugh.

Winds circulate clockwise around high pressure, so areas to the east of the center experience cold winds from the north and northwest.

“It looks stormy,” said Pastelok, “but how cold is the air going to be? There’s too much warm air building over the Northern Plains and central Canada, and the snowpack is eroding.”

Snow has a refrigerating effect on air masses that tend to moderate over bare ground. “If there’s no snow left on the ground, I don’t know how cold that air is going to be by the time it gets here.

“It makes it difficult for us here in the East to get any type of cold air masses.”

In addition, the polar vortex, the upper-air winds circling in the Arctic and containing frigid air, is swirling away up there. “The vortex looks to strengthen somewhat in early February,” NOAA researchers Amy Butler and Laura Ciasto said Tuesday on their climate.gov blog.

Is that all there is?

Pastelok said he is not ready to join a “winter’s over” chorus — yet.

“I think there’s a three-week window we still have left where we could have maybe two, maybe three, storms that could bring some snow here,” he said.

Phil, with no help from computer models, will have his say on Friday.