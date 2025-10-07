Sixers announcer Kate Scott named lead play-by-play voice of USA Network’s WNBA coverage

Sixers announcer Kate Scott already has an impressive resumé.

She is entering her fifth season as the play-by-play announcer for the 76ers, she made history as the first woman to serve as an NFL play-by-play announcer for Westwood One on its radio broadcast of the Minnesota Vikings’ game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and we can’t forget to mention that she’s one of the voices of Madden NFL 25.

Now, Scott will add to her long list of accomplishments as the lead play-by-play voice of USA Network’s WNBA coverage. She will anchor the network’s season-long WNBA coverage through the playoffs and the Finals.

“I cut my teeth in this industry covering women’s basketball and I’ve always dreamed of our paths crossing again,” Scott said in a press release. “Watching these W Finals and knowing I’ll be courtside next season calling games has been nothing short of thrilling. The grit, grace, and tenacity of these athletes inspires me, and I don’t take this honor lightly, because that’s exactly how I see this opportunity — as an honor. It’s a way to add my voice to one of the most important and influential leagues in the world and I cannot wait to get to work.”

Scott has been a play-by-play announcer for the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, college football, and the Olympics — making her one of the world’s most versatile play-by-play announcers. She’s believed to be the only woman to have called games in each of those leagues.

“We are incredibly proud to have Kate Scott lead USA Network’s WNBA coverage,” Jeff Behnke, the executive producer for sports for VERSANT, USA’s parent company, said in a press release. “Kate’s wide-ranging broadcast experience and her immense passion for the league will be a big win for fans watching and listening to her call the WNBA on USA for years to come.”

USA Network’s WNBA coverage will begin in May 2026 and feature over 50 games — largely via doubleheaders on Wednesday nights — across the regular season, playoffs, and the Finals.

The Sixers open the 2025-26 season at the Boston Celtics on Oct. 22, and their regular-season finale is scheduled for 5 p.m. April 12 vs. the Milwaukee Bucks at Xfinity Mobile Arena.