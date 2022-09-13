Abbott Elementary, the ABC sitcom about the teachers at a West Philadelphia elementary school, took home two Emmys for its first season.

Sheryl Lee Ralph won for best supporting actress in comedy, while writer and star Quinta Brunson’s took home the Emmy for best comedy writing. This is Ralph’s first Emmy in her four decade-plus career. Brunson also made Emmys history in the process. Abbott Elementary lost out to best comedy series to Ted Lasso.

Ralph, who plays Jim Gardner-loving veteran educator Barbara Howard, beat out nominees in the outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series category including fellow Abbott star Janelle James, Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live), and Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso) for the win. Ralph had previously won a Tony Award for her role in Dreamgirls.

Ralph opened her speech by singing “Endangered Species” by Dianne Reeves. “I am here to tell you that this is what believing looks like. This is what striving looks like. And don’t you ever, ever give up on you,” she said.

Ralph, also known as the first lady of Pennsylvania’s 7th Senatorial District thanks to her marriage to State Sen. Vincent Hughes, portrays teacher Barbara Howard on Abbott. The character, a veteran educator who shepherds rookies through tough situations, was modeled after creator and Philly native Quinta Brunson’s mom, who herself was a kindergarten teacher.

Abbott’s and Brunson best comedy writing Emmy comes from one of seven nominations the show earned in July. To win, it beat out fellow nominees including HBO’s Barry, Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso, and FX’s What We Do in the Shadows, among others.

During Brunson’s acceptance speech, presenter Jimmy Kimmel continued a bit where he lay on the floor pretending to be passed out. Twitter was not amused by the joke, and criticized the late night comedian for stealing Brunson’s spotlight.

With the award, Brunson becomes the second Black woman in Emmys history to take home an award for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series. The first was Lena Waithe, who won with fellow writer Aziz Ansari for Netflix’s Master of None in 2017.

Brunson is the first Black woman to earn three nominations in the award show’s comedy category — and, at 32, the youngest Black woman ever nominated for an acting award in the comedy category.

The show specifically won for its pilot episode, which Brunson wrote. Brunson, a West Philadelphia native, also created the series and stars in at as teacher Janine Teagues.

The award is the latest Abbott achievement for Brunson, who has had a whirlwind year. Following its debut in December, Abbott became the first ABC comedy to quadruple its ratings after its premiere episode, and it went on to become a local favorite thanks in part to its authentic Philly roots and setting.

Brunson herself was also named one of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in May. Last month, she inked an overall deal with Warner Bros. Television Group to create new projects for all the studio’s platforms.

The Emmy wins are yet another achievement for Abbott, which quickly became a breakout hit following its debut in December. It became the first ABC comedy to quadruple its ratings following its premiere, and was renewed in March for a second season.

Abbott, meanwhile, premieres its second season on ABC on Sept. 21. The day after airing, new episodes will be available to stream via Hulu, and will later be available via HBO Max.