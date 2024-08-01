Author Events Series will return to the Free Library in 2024-2025

In an email to its members Wednesday afternoon, the Free Library of Philadelphia Foundation announced the conclusion of its 2023-2024 Author Events Series, promising it would continue next year, despite the events staff’s abrupt resignation in June.

“Rest assured the Author Events Series is active and remains a top priority here at the Free Library of Philadelphia Foundation,” wrote Jeffry Benoliel, chairman of the board for the Free Library of Philadelphia Foundation. “These events are more than just community gatherings; they are a pillar in the literary world, both here in Philadelphia and around the nation.”

Considered the city’s most esteemed literary program, the 30-year-old Authors Events Series — which hosted journalist George Stephanopoulos, pop singer Sting, and talk show host Tamron Hall this year — was thrown into turmoil on June 3, after an email blast from the former Author Events staff arrived in library members’ mailboxes announcing “the entire lineup of the scheduled Author Events is canceled.”

The email also stated “the Author Events team is no longer with the Free Library Foundation.” Andy Kahan, a 24-year-employee of the Free Library Foundation — the library’s fundraising arm that oversees the Author Events Program — resigned, as did the rest of the staff.

The Free Library Foundation responded, saying its Author Series would continue through the end of June. Some authors canceled events scheduled for late June because of the confusion created by the June email that announced the ending of the program. The last Author Series Event was a June 6 appearance by Julian Randall who chatted about his recent book, The Dead Don’t Need Reminding.

Traditionally, Author Series Events run from September to June, explained Monique Moore Pryor, the Free Library Foundation CEO. The Free Library Author Events page lists book talks through December, including one scheduled for Aug. 1, featuring Mary Beth Ray: Essays on Music, Adolescence and Identity: The Adolecentia Project. These events are arranged through branch libraries and are not apart of the official Author Events Program, Pryor said.

The Foundation e-mailed its members an update about the state of Author Events Wednesday, touting the program’s successful completion because, Pryor said, the Foundation believes in “being transparent with its members.” In the email, Benoliel thanked members “for being part of our journey as we move into another season and for believing in our mission of building a community devoted to life long learning.”

Pryor created a chief of community engagement and public programming position at the Foundation in July, under which its Author Events Program and its equally as heralded One Book One Philadelphia program will fall. Jenny Bogoni, the former executive director of Read by 4th, a Free Library-based literacy program that encourages early childhood reading, was promoted to that job.

Pryor said she’s in the process of hiring a director for its Author Series Events and she’s received “dozens of resumes from all over the country and many in Philadelphia.” “In the meantime,” Pryor said, “I’m assisting the team with building and reimagining the Author Events Series and securing authors for the fall.” The Author Events Program plans to announce its new season at the end of August. “The announcement for the new season will not be impacted by the lack of staff,” Pryor said.

Tensions rose earlier this year between the Foundation and Pryor.

Pryor was hired by Kelly Richards, director of the Free Library, to “right the ship” and help the foundation untangle itself from the day-to-day operations of the Free Library. As the potential for jobs to shift became apparent and layoffs loomed, internal meetings became contentious. Members of staff said they felt disrespected. Upon leaving, the former Author Events staff said the work culture was “heartbreaking.”

In Wednesday’s email, Benoliel supported Pryor’s efforts.

“With Monique at the helm of the Foundation, it also has been a transformational year,” Benoliel wrote. “We plan to bring on additional resources in development, marketing and of course, and with the highest priority, restaff the Author Events series team.”