A group-written piece, The Forest was built out of words from individual Crossing members (they are an articulate bunch) with two guiding themes: loss (whether loved ones or ways of life) and connecting with nature in radically altered ways, as suggested by the essay “Mind in the Forest” by Scott Russell Sanders. The world’s major religions, Sanders suggests, were all formulated in deserts, thus looked to the sky for divinity rather than the ground where, in non-desert circumstances, so much divinity was all around. The music was composed by Crossing founder Donald Nally and assistant conductor Kevin Vondrak in a manner suggesting early-Monteverdi opera recitatives — heightened speech, in other words.