Da’Vine Joy Randolph attends the Met Gala in Gap denim. Say word?

Oscar winner Da’Vine Joy Randolph arrived on the Met Gala’s red carpet Monday evening in a fabulously fitting Gap gown designed by Zac Posen, the casual apparel company’s creative director.

The Philly native’s off-the-shoulder, 18th century style corseted gown and graceful train blossomed around her like a deep-indigo-and-light-blue flower, one you’d find deep in the recesses of a fairytale forest, blooming with magic. Her long, flaming red hair gave fairy godmother energy.

The gown, however, was a departure from the mostly cream, white, blush and sparkling floral gowns stars wore to honor the Met Gala’s theme, “The Garden of Time,” inspired by J.G. Ballard’s 1962 short story of the same name. But despite a high-fashioned pedigree — Posen, a fashion wunderkind, has a long line of accolades and a Target collab to his name — the dress is from the GAP. Of course it had to be denim.

Oscar nominee and West Philly native Colman Domingo arrived on the Met Gala red carpet Monday evening in a dramatic white cape designed by West Coast designer Willy Chavvaria.

This spring’s costume exhibition at the Met is titled “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.”

The Met Gala is hosted by Anna Wintour and is held the first Monday in May. Proceeds from the tickets, costing tens of thousands of dollars, fund the Metropolitan Museum’s Costume Institute.

Co-chairs for this year’s red carpet were Zendaya, who dazzled like a seductive evil queen in a custom Maison Margiela; Jennifer Lopez, who absolutely killed in a nude lace Schiaparelli; Bad Bunny, who also rocked Maison Margiela complete with a sharp chapeau; and Chris Hemsworth in an easy going ivory Tom Ford suit, sans tie.