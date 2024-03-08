Jason Kelce’s rancher mentor says he’d be a boon to farm life

After years of contemplating retirement, beloved Philadelphia Eagle Jason Kelce officially announced his departure from the game.

So what’s next for the future Hall of Famer? He’s talked about coaching, spending more time with his children, and commentating.

But less than two years ago, he was learning the fine art of lassoing, hot iron branding, and the castration of a bull’s balls from Missouri cattle rancher Greg Judy.

Kelce has expressed a serious interest in farming, and Judy believes the beloved Eagle could be a real boom in the regenerative agriculture industry. The method focuses on an eco-friendly, grass-based grazing system, which lends itself to healthier food options. And a figure like Kelce, Judy says, could push the movement forward.

Advertisement

“[Kelce] has the passion and the necessary tools to make his mark if he decides to,” said Judy, who owns and leases nearly 20 farms across the county. “The regenerative movement needs folks like Kelce to show folks how to grow healthy soil, healthy plants, and healthy animals, which in turn grows healthy people and communities. Jason is one of those fellows who will be successful in this business because he knows about hard work and commitment.”

In May 2022, the seven-time pro bowler flew out to Clark, Mo. to attend Judy’s annual spring grazing school at Green Pastures Farm, where he learned how to rear sheep and cattle for two days alongside other inexperienced ranchers. “Jason really blew me out of the water,” Judy, a three-time author and popular YouTuber, told The Inquirer in Sept. 2023. “He’s just a learner. I think that’s why he’s so successful as far as being a football player. He’s willing to do the work.”

Kelce’s time on the farm was featured in the documentary Kelce, which premiered on Prime Video last fall. Philly-based documentarians Don Argott and Sheena M. Joyce followed Kelce during his time out in the Ozarks, as he grabbed a name tag, and worked with Judy and others to learn the ways of a full-time rancher.

“I’m not going to lie, it was intense,” he said on the first episode of the podcast New Heights, which Kelce hosts with brother and NFL star Travis Kelce. “You asked me what I did this offseason. Have you cut a bull’s nuts off? No, I don’t think you have.” He said the experience made for a “fun” offseason back in 2022.

Since Kelce’s visit to Green Pastures Farm, his interest in farming has only grown. “I have 20 heads of cattle on reserve,” Kelce said on The Big Podcast with Shaq in Feb. 2024. “There’s a lot of opportunities and things that are going to be available to do in retirement, but I’m also cognizant after talking to everybody that’s played that none of that will be the same as playing.”

Given the sacrifices he’s made in his playing career, Judy said it’s time for Kelce to enjoy his family and the fruits of his hard work, whatever that may look like. Although, he still looks forward to receiving an invite to Kelce’s future farm.

“He talked about how he’d like to have me come in to consult on his farm, just to make sure [he’s] got the fencing, the water, and the livestock set up. I’m looking forward to that and seeing how it goes.”

“