Jerry Seinfeld loved watching Bryce Harper take on Angel Hernandez

“What do you hate more: watching the Mets lose or watching the Phillies win?” I asked Jerry Seinfeld over the phone, days before his Oct. 6 show at the Met.

Seinfeld has just finished wrapping up the upcoming Netflix film, Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story, which he has directed, costarring Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, and Amy Schumer. Seinfeld is very glad to be back on the stage; “It’s a lot of fun, but making movies is a very quiet business,” he said, “everyone’s always saying ‘Quiet!’ on the set. And working all day in the quiet is not what stand-up comedians like. We like noise and sound and yelling.”

It’s no surprise then that the comedian, a Mets fan, “really liked Bryce Harper storming up the third base line last week, to yell at Ángel Hernández, the umpire. That was so Philly, that was so great.”

Did I hear a Mets fan complimenting the Phillies. Is there a rivalry at all?

“I don’t think so. I don’t know what happened to it,” Seinfeld said, attributing this antagonism to the Phillies second baseman Juan Samuel who played with the team from 1983 to 1989, who “kind of provoked people at the game.

“But these things can always kindle at anytime, it’s all about weird personalities.”

At this point, I had to bring up Seinfeld’s episode titled “The Boyfriend”, featuring New York mets player Keith Hernandez, in a Mets vs. Phillies game. “That just seemed like a very classic rivalry, at that time. I don’t know if there’s much left of that today,” Seinfeld said before I reminded him of the time last year when Hernandez famously said he hated watching the Phillies.

“Once my team is out, then I just pick another team. I base it on just watching them play,” he said.

On-field rivalries aside, Seinfeld loves “northeast attitudes and northeast humor.” “My friend Kevin Hart always tells me, ‘If you can get laughs in Philly, you’re ready to go anywhere.’ Of course, that’s the New York cliché, but I think it’s also true of Philly. Their audience is very discriminating, and they know their stuff.”

He hasn’t watched the Seinfeld-inspired Always Sunny in Philadelphia (”I don’t watch much TV”) and doesn’t know the word jawn (“It’s a lot like Seinfeld — it can stand in for pretty much everything and can also mean nothing,” I say) but when in Philly, Seinfeld likes to drive around. )Not surprising coming from the man who hosted the very self-descriptive series, Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.) And then he eats. “Philly has the greatest food,” he said. “Philly and Chicago are, I think, the best food cities I go to. Somebody will always recommend something I haven’t heard of, some gyros sandwich place or something. And I love doing that.”

Maybe it’s because he’s playing a show this week and wants to make good with the locals. But as we get off the call, Seinfeld signed off with a bit more praise for our team. “I like the Phillies this year. They’re exciting — great energy!”

Jerry Seinfeld, Oct. 6, 7:00 p.m., The Met Philadelphia. Tickets on Ticketmaster