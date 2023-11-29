The Kelce brothers land their first Billboard No. 1 with ‘Fairytale of Philadelphia’

Two weeks after releasing the Christmas duet “Fairytale of Philadelphia,” NFL stars Travis and Jason Kelce are at the top of the Billboard charts.

The New Heights podcast co-hosts took the top spot on the Holiday Digital Song Sales chart and the Rock Digital Song Sales chart this week.

After debuting at No. 2 last week, “Fairytale of Philadelphia” sold another 4,500 copies in its second week of release, according to Billboard. The sales jump helped the All-Pro brothers land the No. 1 spot on the Rock chart.

The single, which is a “Philly-ized” take on The Pogues’ 1987 classic Christmas carol, is the third song on the Eagles’ second holiday album A Philly Special Christmas Special. The project will be fully released on vinyl via Vera Y Records on Friday and features contributions from Eagles offensive linemen Jordan Mailata, Lane Johnson, and R&B legend Patti LaBelle.