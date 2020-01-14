New York’s Convention and Visitors Bureau is bringing back its NYC Winter Outing, a promotion to encourage tourists to visit during the winter months. This year’s dates are Jan. 21-Feb. 9, 2020. Winter Outing deals include 2-for-1 tickets to select Broadway shows — Book of Mormon, Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen, Disney’s Aladdin, and more — and to other attractions, museums, and performing arts. NYC Restaurant Week runs at the same time; nearly 400 restaurants will feature prix-fixe menus for lunch and dinner. Details at nycgo.com/nyc-winter-outing.