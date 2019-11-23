Perhaps the oddest work in the show is Double-Take: A Leader of the Syrian Revolution Commanding a Charge (2014) by the Beirut-based artist Lawrence Abu Hamdan. It is an 11-minute video that recounts the story of a wealthy Syrian Anglophile who buys an English stately home. In the house he finds a reproduction of Théodore Géricault’s O­fficer of the Chasseurs Commanding a Charge (1812, in the Louvre). He commissions an artist to create a replica of the painting, substituting the anonymous French soldier with an image of Sultan al-Atrash, leader of the 1925-27 Syrian revolt against the French.