Quinta Brunson does 50s glam at the Emmys in a Dior tea-length gown

Quinta Brunson shined on the Emmy red carpet Monday night in a one of a kind tea-length frock, courtesy of Dior.

“I love to go old school glam sometimes,” Brunson told Laverne Cox on E’s red carpet. “It made me feel very 50s classy, like I was supposed to be here.”

Like you were supposed to be here? Girl, let’s get this straight. You could be wearing a trash bag on any Hollywood red carpet and you should definitely be there.

This vibrant pink, ankle-grazing frock, with its very cinched waist and full skirt is a great choice. It was definitely among my personal favorites and catapults you into the realm of the night’s best dressed. Although we really wish the wrinkles had been steamed out. But, maybe the creases in the fabric are part of what makes the look one of a kind? Inquiring minds want to know.

Brunson, a West Philly native, creator, and star of the ABC hit Abbott Elementary won lead actress in a comedy series at Monday night’s Emmy awards. She is only the second Black woman to win the best comedic actress nod. Isabelle Sanford won in 1981 for her role as Louise Jefferson, in The Jeffersons. That’s more than 40 years ago. Like, we said, girl, you are supposed to be there.

Brunson’s red carpet wins are catching up to her trophies.

She wowed the Golden Globe audience earlier this month in a glittery, silver halter gown by Balmain. We can’t wait to see what Brunson will wear to the Screen Actors Guild Awards next month. But we know it will be hot. Brunson is up for for the best actress in a comedy series award and is also on the ballot for best ensemble in a comedy series.

“I’m getting to see and celebrate with all of these creatives that I admire,” Brunson told Cox. “I like being in the same room around all of these people and supporting each other.”

And she looks fabulous doing it.