Philly native Da’Vine Joy Randolph wins her first Golden Globe

Sunday night, Philadelphia native Da’Vine Joy Randolph won the Golden Globe for best supporting actress in a movie for her role as Mary Brown in The Holdovers.

Her waist snatched to nines in a deep burgundy corseted, floor-length Rodarte gown, Randolph thanked her supporters and talked about how much her character inspired her. “I just love the fullness of her [Mary’s] personality, and this idea that broken people are able to come together to fill a void, and in the process somehow become more whole,” Randolph told The Inquirer last month.

“My character changed my life,” she said in her acceptance speech referring to the way Mary Brown grieves over the loss of her son in Vietnam. The Holdovers follows three unlikely companions including Paul Giamatti as the cranky teacher Paul Hunhan, together for Christmas at a New England boarding school in 1970. “I hope you find your inner Mary. There is a little of her in all of us.”

The 81st Golden Globes, revamped after it was criticized for not having any Black voters, was hosted by Jo Koy, whose opening monologue littered with tasteless jokes about Ozempic, penises, and diversity, flopped. A pity, because the comic held so much promise.

Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson failed to win her second Globe for best actress in a television series as Janine Teagues in the Philly-based sitcom, losing to Ayo Edebiri’s Sydney in Hulu’s The Bear. Brunson, however, finally nailed a winning look in her glittery, silver halter gown by Balmain.

Bradley Cooper — with his mom as his date and spiffy in his Pharrell Williams for Louis Vuitton tux — lost his Golden Globe bids for best actor in a motion picture and best director on a motion picture for his work on Maestro, about the relationship between American composer Leonard Bernstein and his wife Felicia Montealegre (Carey Mulligan). Oppenheimer, about the history of the H-Bomb, eclipsed Maestro in both categories. Cillian Murphy won the best actor Golden Globe for his portrayal of J. Robert Oppenheimer and Christopher Nolan received the best director nod.

Taylor Swift’s body-skimming money green Gucci gown was fire. But her concert film, The Eras Tour — that raked in a total of $261.6 worldwide, making it the highest grossing concert film ever — lost to Greta Gerwig’s Barbie for the first ever globe for cinematic box office achievement. Barbie also won best original song for Billie Eilish’s chilling performance of “What Was I Made For?”

Robbie was also in the running for best dressed for her sleek, hot pink Armani halter gown inspired by the Barbie 1977 Superstar doll. The fuzzy pink shawl was a dud, but the gown fit her like a glove.

Colman Domingo was among the dapper dressed men at the Golden Globes. Domingo, who was up for best actor in a motion picture for his role as Civil Right’s leader Bayard Rustin in Rustin, was charming in a Louis Vuitton by Pharrell Williams custom tuxedo complete with a Nehru collar. Domingo wore Rustin’s pinky ring on the red carpet, a gift from Rustin’s partner Walter Naegle.

“[He told me], ‘I think I want you to have some of his jewelry’,” Domingo told Entertainment Weekly. “‘Take some with you.’ I chose this in particular, which is an agate. It’s so beautiful. It makes a lot of sense. I feel like I’ll keep this for a long time.”

Philly’s beloved Sheryl Lee Ralph deserves her fashion flowers for her magnificent, off-the-shoulder black and yellow gown by London-based label, Safiyaa, styled by Ralph’s daughter Ivy Coco.