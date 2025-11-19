REC Philly is closing down its Fashion District space due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’

REC Philly, a long-standing space for independent creatives and entrepreneurs to cowork and create in, is closing its Center City headquarters on Dec. 20.

In an email sent to REC Philly members on Monday, the organization announced the shuttering of its Fashion District 10,000-square-foot facility, located at 9th and Market Streets, due to “unforeseen circumstances.”

“We know this news may come as a surprise, and we do apologize for any inconvenience it may have caused. We’ll stay in touch with any updates, but until then, stay creative,” the email stated.

Though reasons behind the REC Philly closure are unknown, the announcement comes on the heels of Mayor Cherelle L. Parker’s plans to revitalize East Market Street, which includes the tearing down of buildings on the 1000 block.

All active REC Philly members will have access to the space through the closing date, the email stated. After that, all memberships and app access will end and some refund options will be available.

“This decision was made due to circumstances beyond our control related to the long-term sustainability of the space,” the email states. “It was not made lightly, and our team explored every possible option before reaching this point.”

The announcement comes six years after co-founders Will Toms and Dave Silver opened the facility. The venture, originally named the Broad Street Music Lounge, started in Silver’s North Philly basement. That’s where the duo — who met as high schoolers at Warminster’s William Tennent High School — held concerts and community events for friends under the name before launching REC in 2014.

They opened their original 600-square-foot warehouse, located at 9th and Dauphin Streets, a year later. And in 2019, they cut the ribbon on the Fashion District location, which housed a recording studio, performance stage, and co-working areas.

REC, an acronym for “resources for every creator,” also offered workshops, educational programs, grants, and networking events.

In 2022, REC Philly announced a $2 million investment from rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs and the organization’s expansion into Miami, Fla. Following delays, that expansion was shelved.

While the Center City hub will close its doors at the end of the year, REC Philly will not be completely shutting down operations, just the space.

“REC is not shutting down completely at this time. The space needs to close in order for the business to properly transition,“ the email to members states. Those transitional plans are yet to be announced.

Neither Toms nor Silver responded to media inquiries in time for publication.