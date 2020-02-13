In the past, we’ve devoured the flavorful Jinga prawns and juicy zaffroni malai chicken kebabs. But my most recent visit to Manam brought some tandoor-roasted lamb chops that I cannot stop thinking about. These New Zealand chops drew impressive tenderness from an overnight marinade in an herb sauce made from fresh coriander leaves (a.k.a. cilantro), lime juice, mint and green chiles. But it was the spice box of flavors radiating from those succulent lollipops that woke my senses — the earthy complexity of Manam’s masala blend (cumin, fenugreek, ginger and curry leaves) dancing along the meat’s heat-singed edges with an extra dusting of powdered coriander seeds and chile. It’s the kind of deep flavor that makes you wonder in that moment why anyone in the world makes lamb chops differently. And at just about $16 for four or five (depending on weight), it also ranks among the best lamb chop bargains this region has to offer.