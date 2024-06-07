Biggest and best pop concerts of the summer include the Rolling Stones, Olivia Rodrigo, Missy Elliott, and Bruce Springsteen

Jennifer Lopez and the Black Keys recently canceled entire tours — including dates at the Wells Fargo Center in South Philly — due to what’s widely believed to be poor ticket sales.

That’s prompted worries that the music calendar might be oversaturated, and that consumers — so eager to get out of the house post-pandemic — now are being more selective in how they’re spending their concertgoing dollars.

But one thing is certain: music lovers do have a seemingly endless array of options to choose from this summer, even with Made in America taking the Labor Day weekend off for the second year in a row.

This 30-item list emphasizes the best and biggest shows happening between now and the end of summer, while spotlighting several smaller al fresco music series in the region.

Rolling Stones

Charlie Watts’ shoes cannot be filled, but Steve Jordan is the best replacement imaginable for the late Rolling Stones drummer. The band’s 2023 album Hackney Diamonds is better than could have reasonably been expected. And who knows: this could be the last time. June 11, LincolnFinancialField.com

Lainey Wilson

Louisiana native Lainey Wilson released her self-titled debut in 2014, but didn’t truly take off until 2022′s Bell Bottom Country, which propelled her to being the first woman to be named CMA entertainer of the year since Taylor Swift in 2011. Her “Country Is Cool Again” tour is coming to Camden. June 14, freedommortgagepavillion.com

Concerts Under the Stars

This outdoor series in King of Prussia gets better every year. Season highlights include Kathleen Edwards on June 19, Nick Lowe and Los Straitjackets on June 30, Molly Tuttle on July 28, Sarah Jarosz on Aug. 28, and Old 97′s on Sept. 15. ConcertsUnderTheStarsKoP.com

Camden County Concert Series

Free shows abound at various South Jersey locales. Tower of Power is at Wiggins Park on June 24, and Matt Cappy plays July 29. Los Lonely Boys are at Haddon Lake Park on June 26, and Raul Midon is there Aug. 21. Spin Doctors play Cooper River Park on June 13, and Cassadee Pope sings June 27. camdencounty.com

Sarah McLachlan

It’s been 30 years since Canadian singer-songwriter Sarah McLachlan broke through with Fumbling Towards Ecstasy, and used that clout to shake up the music industry with the all-woman Lilith Fair tour. Feist opens. June 26, MannCenter.org

Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson skipped Philly and only played Atlantic City on her 2023 tour. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer will rectify that on her “Together Again” tour, with Nelly opening. June 26, wellsfargocenterphilly.com

Chicken Bone Beach Jazz on the Beach

This free series on the Boardwalk by the stretch of Atlantic City that remained a segregated Blacks-only area until the Civil Rights Act was passed in 1964 returns with Jason Marsalis on June 27. Ekep Nkwelle plays on July 25, and Cuban trumpeter Arturo Sandoval on Sept. 3. Chickenbonebeach.org

Willie Nelson’s Fourth of July Picnic

The 91-year-old wonder — he just released his 75th solo album, The Border — is bringing his Independence Day festival to Camden’s Freedom Mortgage Pavilion. The lineup of legends includes Bob Dylan, Mavis Staples, and Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, plus Maren Morris and Celisse. blackbirdpresents.com

Cape May Summer Concert Series

The people who book the Exit Zero Jazz Fest are bringing in quality acts this summer. Country songwriter Mac McAnally is July 8, genius British guitarist and songwriter (and now New Jersey resident) Richard Thompson is July 28, and the Hooters are on Aug. 24 and 25. capemaycity.com

Daryl Hall & Elvis Costello

No, Elvis Costello is not replacing John Oates. But Hall & Oates are in splitsville, with reconciliation highly unlikely. So they’re both on solo tours. Hall’s tour date hits first with this double date with Costello & the Imposters. (Oates, meanwhile, is playing the Philadelphia Folk Festival, detailed below.) July 10, MannCenter.org

Dr. Dog

Dr. Dog claimed to be retiring from touring in 2021 and they’ve kept their word. This show and one at Red Rocks in Colorado are the only ones on their itinerary. But the Scott McMicken- and Toby Leaman-led band do have a self-titled new album out July 19. July 13, manncenter.org

Olivia Rodrigo

It’s the most in-demand show of the season. Olivia Rodrigo could have sold out arenas when she toured for her 2021 debut Sour, but wisely chose to start out in theaters like the Met Philly. Now that she’s further proved her mettle as an artist with serious pop smarts, and with Taylor Swift out of the country this summer, Rodrigo is the hottest ticket for young female fans. July 19, wellsfargocenterphilly.com

Beck

The musically omnivorous L.A. songwriter still best known for ‘90s hits “Loser” and “Where It’s At” is being backed by the Philadelphia Orchestra. July 25, manncenter.org

Dell Music Center

This year’s Dell season is again full up with an impressive array of old school R&B stars. Highlights includes two nights with Philly native Frankie Beverly & Maze on July 4 and 6, the Isley Brothers and Gladys Knight on Aug. 8, and Chaka Khan on Aug. 29. What’s new is there are also two quality indie rock shows — Faye Webster on July 26 and King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard on Aug. 27. DellMusicCenter.com

Reyna Tropical

One of the highlights of the recent NONCOMMvention, Reyna Tropical is the project of singer-guitarist Fabiola Reyna, who mixes Peruvian, Congolese, and Colombian rhythms and is also the founder of She Shreds, an L.A. based media company “dedicated to women guitarists and bassists.” July 30, worldcafelive.com

Missy Elliott

Remarkably, Missy Elliott has never headlined her own tour. This first for the innovative “Get Ur Freak On” rapper comes after she was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2023. She’s joined by Timbaland, Ciara, and Busta Rhymes. Aug. 5, wellsfargocenterphilly.com.

Zach Bryan

Zach Bryan doesn’t live here anymore. The Oklahoma born country singer-songwriter resided in Fishtown in 2022 and 2023 as his star rapidly rose, but he’s been gone since last year. He’ll be back in his used-to-be hometown for two stadium shows. Aug. 6-7, LincolnFinancialField.com

Green Day

It’s called “The Saviors Tour” after their new album, but Green Day will also be playing both Dookie and American Idiot in their entirety. Also on the bill: Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and the Linda Lindas. Aug. 9, phillies.com

Philly Folk Fest

After skipping 2023 and reorganizing under new leadership, the long running Philadelphia Folk Festival will return to its familiar setting at the Old Poole Farm. Headliners are John Oates and hip-hop bluegrass band Gangstagrass. Other attractions include Black country musician-historian Dom Flemons, and Cajun greats BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet. Aug. 15-17, folkfest.org

Pink

In 2023, Doyletown’s own Alecia Moore brought her high-wire act to Citizens Bank Park. This year, the Bucks County native’s “Summer Carnival Tour” continues across the street in the even larger Linc. Sheryl Crow and the Script open. Aug. 18, lincolnfinancialfield.com

Bruce Springsteen

The Boss will be back at Citizens Bank Park after rescheduling two shows last August for health issues. There was lots of moaning among longtime fans last year about unvaried shows, but the set lists have cracked open nicely on the Jersey rocker’s current European tour. Aug. 21-23, phillies.com

Childish Gambino

Multi-hyphenate Donald Glover has his music hat back on. The Atlanta creator released a new version of the album 03.15.20 — initially issued at the very start of the pandemic — with the new title Atavista. Willow opens. Aug. 21, wellsfargocenterphilly.com

St. Vincent

Annie Clark stumbled with the high concept, New-York-in-the-1970s-inspired 2021 album Daddy’s Home, but the singer-guitarist is back on form with the ferocious new All Born Screaming. Sept. 6, themetphilly.com

Pearl Jam

Pearl Jam’s special relationship with Philadelphia goes back to the Seattle grungers playing tiny J.C. Dobbs in the early 1990s and closing down the Spectrum in 2009. This election-year tour is for the band’s new album Dark Matters. Sept. 7 and 9, WellsFargoCenterPhilly.com

Waxahatchee

Former Philadelphian singer-songwriter Katie Crutchfield — who now lives in Kansas City — put out one of the standout releases of the year with the excellent new Tigers Blood. She’s doing two nights at the Fillmore with Tim Heidecker and Gladie opening the first night, Snail Mail and Greg Mendez the second. Sept. 7-8, r5productions.com

PJ Harvey

The death of indie producer Steve Albini served as a reminder of many classic albums he worked on, with PJ Harvey’s masterful 1993 Rid of Me high on the list. The creatively restless English songwriter has just released her first album in seven years, the strange and entrancing I Inside the Old Year Dying. Sept. 13, themetphilly.com

The National & the War on Drugs

Philly’s the War on Drugs have grown into a magisterial live band and they are teaming up on this tour with the Sad Dads of Indie Rock — I mean the National — whose members, as any Swiftie will tell you, include Aaron Dessner, now widely known as a collaborator with you-know-who. Sept. 17, manncenter.org

XPoNential Music Festival

Last year, it rained on Wiggins Park and the XPoNential Fest carried on in truncated form. Let’s hope it stays dry for Bully, Rosanne Cash, the Walkmen, Greensky Bluegrass, Lizzie No, and local artists Carla Gamble, Moustapha Noumbissi, Florry, and Grace Bowers. Sept. 20-22, xpnfest.org

Making Time ∞

David Pianka’s electronic music festival at Fort Mifflin will bring in over 100 acts over three nights, with mostly DJs like Bicep, Floating Points, and Philly’s own King Britt, but also smartly curated live acts like singer-songwriter Jessica Pratt. Sept 20-22. makingtimeisrad.com

Ringo Starr

He will always be a Beatle. He’s also been leading his All-Starr Band on feel good tours. He has been getting by, if you will, with a little help from friends like Toto guitarist Steve Lukather and Men At Work’s Colin Hay. You won’t leave without a smile on your face. Sept. 24, manncenter.org

And there’s more...

Here’s a handful of other shows of note: A Boogie wit Da Hoodie on June 18, and Future and Metro Boomin on Aug. 14, both at the Wells Fargo Center. The Soul Rebels with Fred Wesley & the New J.B.’s, and Marcus Miller at Ardmore Music Hall for Juneteenth on June 19. Etran De L’Aïr at Johnny Brenda’s on June 27, Kesha and Ne-Yo are headlining Wawa Welcome America on July Fourth, Ice Spice plays the Met on Aug. 2, Big Star Quintet is at the Keswick Theatre on Aug. 23, and Mt. Joy is at the Mann Center Sept. 20.