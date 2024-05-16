2024 BMW M240i Coupe: Fast, fun, and not as tight as feared

2024 BMW M240i Coupe vs. 2024 Audi S4 Sedan: Battle of the road rockets.

This week: BMW M240i

Price: $58,420 as tested. The plethora of options include $2,400 for the spoke wheels and M technology; $1,950 for heated seats and steering wheel, LED adaptive headlights, and HUD display; $700 for parking assistance; and much more. A few more items noted below.

Conventional wisdom: Car and Driver liked that it was “quicker and more efficient than before,” with good over-the-road poise and refinement” and a “reasonable starting price.” Downsides included “no manual-transmission option, limited steering feedback, even-smaller rear seat.”

Marketer’s pitch: “Speed meets grace.”

Reality: BMW does not exaggerate.

What’s new: Pitting the M240i against the S4 was in some ways not fair — the M240i is a little smaller, with just two doors and costs about $10,000 less. But will that handicap it against the Audi?

The small race-worthy coupe was redesigned in 2022 and has not undergone much change since.

Competition: In addition to the S4, there’s also the Lexus IS, Acura Integra, Genesis G70, and Alfa Romeo Giulia.

Up to speed: When BMW sends you an M anything, expect a wild ride. Even doubly so in an even-Series coupe — a 2- 4-, or 6.

The M240i lived up to that rule, providing riotous acceleration and excellent passing and climbing power.

The 3.0-liter twin turbo six-cylinder engine creates 453 horses, and they get the small coupe to 60 mph in an unbelievable 3.6 seconds, according to an astounded Car and Driver.

Shifty: The 8-speed automatic steering wheel triggers to shift gears. Gone is the fun BMW joystick and now we have a large light-switch style selector.

The vehicle is so fast that shifting your own gears is only going to gum things up anyway.

On the road: Even better than simply accelerating quickly, the rear-wheel-drive M240i makes the most of all the curves, all the little hills, everything you can throw its way. (XDrive all-wheel drive is also available.) Winding country roads are a driver’s delight, and going around corners is even more fun, as the vehicle’s rear end slides ever so perceptibly into place, like a slot car.

And, bonus, highway travel is smoother than you’d expect from such a performance-oriented ride.

Driver’s Seat: The M240i seat is a cuddler, really wanting to let you know it’s there to provide support, warmth, and what even seems like love. (Perhaps I am too easily led.) The oyster Vernasca interior ($1,500) is alluring.

In front of me, the weirdly angled gauges bother me a little less, even as they seem to be getting sharper with each new model. Still, I miss the round BMW dials.

Speaking of sharper, a cautionary tale: I parked the M240i at the library and had to shimmy myself out of the wide door, not unusual for a sporty coupe.

When getting back in, I angled myself just the wrong way and found the frameless window up against my chin. If I’d come down two inches farther and a little harder, a sad and bloody tale would be the outcome here. Let’s be careful out there, people.

Friends and stuff: As expected, the rear seat of a small two-door like the M240i is where all your dreams go to die.

But you can’t blame it on false advertising. Just getting back there is a logistical nightmare, starting with a driver’s seat that takes forever to motor out of the way. Picture Carl Frederickson’s morning chairlift ride in Pixar’s 2009 movie Up; maybe BMW should have it automatically play “Habanera” from Carmen.

Then feel just like old Carl when trying to pour yourself in there. Sit back and feel your head become one with the ceiling. As the front seat sloooowly returns into position, you brace for leg scrunchage, but fortunately, it never comes. Leg and foot room are pleasant, provided the person up front raises the seat a skosh.

That last point reveals the M240i coupe to be better than most in its class, so there’s a win.

Cargo space is a respectable 13.8 cubic feet, and there’s a pass-through to the passenger compartment.

Play some tunes: The Harman Kardon stereo system ($875) provides just the right accompaniment to the romantic and loving front seats. The sound from the system is an A trending toward. A+, not nailing every note from the start, but revealing some unheard-of parts from a song I least expected.

Operation of the system happens through the old-style BMW console dial and also through the touchscreen.

Keeping warm and cool: All the comfort control happens through the touchscreen — one that’s large and clear, and an HVAC control design so intuitive I can operate without losing focus on the road. It’s a day I never thought would arrive.

Fuel economy: I averaged around 19 mpg in a raucous week of making as much noise as possible.

Where it’s built: San Luis Potosí, Mexico

How it’s built: Consumer Reports gives the 2 Series a 2 out of 5 for reliability.

Next week: How does the Audi S4 measure up?