Genesis G70 was a joy on the road, despite stiff seats

2023 Infiniti Q50 Sensory AWD vs. 2023 Genesis G70 3.3T AWD Sport Prestige: Small sedans, big prices.

This week: Genesis G70

Price: $56,445 as tested. Sport Advance Package and Sport Prestige Package each added $4,300 to the price.

Conventional wisdom: Car and Driver enjoyed the “beautifully finished cabin, sporty handling and performance” and that “even the 365-hp version represents a great value,” but was less fond of the “tight backseat,” that the “base four-cylinder feels lazy,” and that you’re always “having to explain what a Genesis is.”

Marketer’s pitch: “Raw force. Unleashed.”

Reality: Pretty much what Genesis said.

What’s new: The G70 now has 19-inch wheels in all configurations, plus some packaging changes have been made.

Competition: Audi A4, BMW 4 Series, Infiniti Q50, Acura Integra, Lexus IS 350

Catching up: I really didn’t set out to do a sedan smackdown. I get a car to test, then sift through my list and match them up for comparisons based on size and price. Riding in 50-plus cars a year means I recall only the standouts.

To be fair, the Infiniti offers a more powerful version of the Q50 than the one tested, but it starts at a higher price than this hot-rod version of the G70.

Driver’s seat: In keeping with the rest of the sedan’s sportiness, the G70′s Nappa leather seat is as stiff as any premium sedan out there. I didn’t get that much seat time in the sedan, but every minute of it felt long. So, advantage Infiniti here.

Controls are easy to read and adjust, but keeping your own devices under control can be a challenge. The small slot in front of the shifter with the built-in phone charger tends to spit the phone back out every time you accelerate or corner.

The other surfaces seem extra slippery as well. A library book flew off the passenger seat at one point and then quickly slid across the rug and disappeared under the seat, making a reappearance at each stop sign.

Up to speed: The G70 seems pretty sedate in Eco and Normal modes, but set the dial to Sport or Sport+ and feel the takeoff. The 365 horses gather together in the 3.3-liter turbo V-6 engine and get the little sedan going in a hurry, reaching 60 mph in 4.7 seconds, according to Car and Driver. This is almost 1.5 seconds quicker than the Q50 tested, but about the same as the fastest Q50 available.

Shifty: The cool T-bar transmission lever pushes up for Reverse, back from Drive, and has a button for Park. Paddle shifters let drivers control the shifting of the 8-speed transmission, and that works well, although the G70 likes to grab back control early and often.

On the road: Handling is right up there with the best premium sedans. The G70 slides into corners and curves with ease, and is easy to point right where you want it. Highway riding can be a little rough, though.

A 400-horsepower version of the Q50 may have better handling, but Infiniti handling in general tends to be as wonky as I experienced, so I remain confident the G70 holds the road better.

Friends and stuff: The rear seat is about as snug as any premium sedan as well, including the Q50.

Cargo space is 10.5 cubic feet, far less than the Q50′s.

Play some tunes: This is probably a Mr. Driver’s Seat concern more than most drivers, but the infotainment system is a breeze to set up. CarPlay can be a stumbling block for many systems, but Genesis has it down to just a few moments, and then you’re on your way.

The 10.25-inch touchscreen display is wide and shallow but easy to read. The touchscreen can ask for a harder push than most, but at least it’s consistent. Dials control volume and tuning, and buttons move through the different playback systems.

Sound from the system is very good, about an A-. I’d like a little more clarity than this offers.

Keeping warm and cool: HVAC controls in many recent test vehicles seem to be sliding ever downward in harder-to-reach places, but the G70′s are convenient and easy to read.

Dials control temperature and fan speed, and buttons control everything else. Seat heating and cooling buttons are also conveniently interspersed among the other HVAC controls; they usually seem like an afterthought and can be tossed in so many locations. Genesis has really given this some thought.

Fuel economy: Other drivers and I together averaged 21 mpg over 500 miles. I confess I didn’t get much time in the G70, just enough for a review, though I longed for more.

Where it’s built: Ulsan, South Korea

How it’s built: Consumer Reports says the G70 reliability should be a 3 out of 5.

In the end: The G70 did a lot of things well and was a joy on the road, while there was nothing stellar about the Q50.

Among even better alternatives in the small sedan category, the Acura Integra offers so much fun and is a bargain, although it feels like one. At the other end, the BMW 4 Series is another carload of joy.