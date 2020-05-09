One recent Ford TV ad never mentioned a car. Instead, with somber music in the background, the spot displayed black-and-white footage of the company’s World War II production efforts. It ended with the words “Built for America” on a black screen. The pitch was less abstract in a new Hyundai commercial. Amid sunny family scenes, a narrator vowed that the car company would cut payments for up to six months for any buyer who lost a job due to COVID-19. And Popeye’s, the fried-chicken chain, stripped down its ad even further, down to a simple “We’re Open.”