The nightly celebration on 13th Street is a demonstration of support for Philadelphia’s health-care workers, but a small one relative to what’s happening elsewhere. Other cities, particularly New York City, have a routine of nightly cacophonies that echo off skyscraper canyons, expressing gratitude to the workers who put themselves at risk as they treat COVID-19 patients. In Philly, the practice is confined to a few neighborhoods, such as along 13th Street or near Washington Square, where residents of high-rise apartments have been banging pots and pans from their balconies.