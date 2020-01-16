The aggregate amount expected to be paid to an estimated 4,500 lower-level managers is $15.5 million after the four law firms involved in two separate proposed class actions get their cut. The settlement calls for the law firms to collect $5.25 million, (about 25 percent of the total) plus $50,000 for expenses. In some kinds of class-action settlements, the lawyers’ cut is 33 percent of the total payout.