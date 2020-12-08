Back when I had to show up in the Philadelphia Inquirer newsroom daily, I walked past Bedford’s stone house every morning on my way to the train station. The station could be named for Bedford, a Delaware hero who’s safely dead and past controversy, but instead is named for Biden, even though he’s still alive. It’s open every day, so lawyers from Washington and New York can wrestle in Chancery and be home for dinner. The Bedford house is open two days a year, because we don’t advertise; some of the people from larger states are still sore, and they might come and steal stuff.