Onetime Rittenhouse resident Brenda Smith, who promised double digit gains for her well-heeled investors, on Thursday admitted to orchestrating a $100 million securities fraud scheme, according to federal prosecutors and securities regulators.

Smith, 61, who was living in a penthouse apartment in center city Philadelphia at the time of her 2019 arrest, pleaded guilty by videoconference before U.S. District Judge Madeline Cox Arleo to an indictment charging her essentially with stealing clients’ money.

The securities fraud count to which Smith pleaded guilty carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $5 million fine.

Smith founded Broad Reach Capital, an investment hedge fund in February 2016 and sought wealthy investors, asking for a minimum investment of $1 million, according to documents filed in the federal case.

From February 2016 through August 2019, Smith raised $100 million from about 40 investors, and promised to invest funds in sophisticated trading strategies such as dividend capture, volatility and opportunistic trading. Instead, two thirds of the money disappeared.

So far, the receiver has $7.3 million in cash as of the end of June 2021, and is attempting to recover more funds from early investors who were paid off. He is also liquidating her other assets, including her apartment in Rittenhouse Square, a vehicle, four properties she owned in her home state of Louisiana, and over 30,000 shares in the Lyft ridesharing firm.

» READ MORE: How alleged Ponzi hedge funder Brenda Smith fell from grace — and her Rittenhouse Square penthouse — to a N.J. jail.

Smith’s biggest investor was Surefire Dividend Capital, a Montreal investment firm that reported losing $46 million. The firm sued Smith in September 2019.

As part of her plea agreement, Smith also must make full restitution for all losses, specifically the securities fraud scheme involving Broad Reach Capital victim investors. But she remains in jail until her sentencing, scheduled for Jan. 20 in federal court in Newark. .

Over the course of the fraud, however, she transferred tens of millions of dollars out of Broad Reach Capital, charging documents show. As the scheme collapsed, her bank and brokerage accounts held about $32 million.

Smith transferred more than $10 million for mineral mining operations and $2 million for her personal American Express credit card bills, records show. When investors wanted to redeem their money and cash out, Smith made excuses and diverted other investors’ funds to pay the requested redemption amounts.

Smith touted Broad Reach Capital’s historical performance posted annual returns of over 33% in 2017 and positive monthly returns in 2018. In fact, the total value of Broad Reach Capital bank and brokerage accounts dropped between December 2016 through June 2019, records show. Her written materials claimed that Broad Reach Capital had a 1.76% return in February 2018 when in reality, brokerage accounts had by that time lost half the value.

To lull investors into handing over more money, Smith mocked up monthly account statements to investors that falsely claimed significant returns, charging documents show. Smith also lied saying she was personally invested in Broad Reach Capital and provided a fictitious account statement to at least one investor.

Smith’s offices were located in 200 Four Falls Corporate Center in West Conshohocken, a part of the suburbs where many finance firms operate.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s Philadelphia Regional Office also filed a civil complaint against Smith based on the same fraud.

Smith targeted a who’s-who of prominent Philadelphians in her fraud. Smith compiled a “rich list” of wealthy people on an Excel spreadsheet, with columns recording dates of first meetings, progress made, and an estimate of how much money might flow in. . Though Smith never even met most of them, she dropped names to open doors, said one banker who later heard — to his surprise — that he was being touted as an interested investor.

Federal prosecutors also charged Brenda Smith’s longtime associate George Heckler, whose hedge funds Cassatt Short-Term Trading and CV Fund were clients of the accounting firm where Smith worked. He was sentenced in a separate fraud earlier this year to 5 years in prison.

A receiver appointed in the Brenda Smith case, Kevin Kent of Conrad O’Brien in Philadelphia, filed a report this past summer saying they were still untangling the complex financial fraud.

To date, the receiver’s accountants have identified over 80 bank accounts controlled by Smith for 60 entities covering 2007 to 2019, and reconstructed 14 of these accounts for the period of 2015 to 2019.

Any creditors or victims of Smith’s theft should contact the receiver at this website: http://broadreachreceiver.com/index.html.

The receiver is in the process of developing a proposed claims procedure, according to its court filing.