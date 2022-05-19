The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia on Thursday named Chellie Cameron, the CEO of the Philadelphia International Airport and Northeast Philadelphia Airport, as its new president and chief executive.

Nearly 21,000 people worked at PHL and Northeast Philadelphia Airport before the pandemic, and about 1,000 were city employees.

Cameron will take over the chamber’s top job from Rob Wonderling, a former Republican state senator and software executive, who had warned of the threat to economic growth from the city’s progressive wing. Wonderling has headed the group since 2009.

Cameron will leave her city post on June 24 and take over the Chamber on July 11, 2022. Keith Brune, the airport’s chief operating officer, will become Acting CEO of the airports, Mayor Kenney announced Thursday.

An Air Force veteran, Cameron became the airports’ CEO in 2016.

Cameron joined PHL in 2011, serving first as deputy director of aviation, finance, and administration, and then as chief operating officer.

When she became CEO, among her goals was to “transform the customer experience,” a term that encompassed “my employees, other stakeholders at the airport, and the passengers.”

She also started a podcast to communicate to a wider audience. Cameron wanted a new avenue to communicate with a large workforce - beyond newsletters and town hall meetings - and to spotlight the people who make the airport run.

“My background is finance, it’s numbers, and so this was a new part of thinking about airport management,” said the MBA and CPA-holding Cameron. “It’s about telling the story.”

Though she describes herself as “not a communications specialist,” Cameron makes for an empathetic interviewer. On Episode 4 of her podcast, she talked with Liberty USO CEO Joseph Brooks about the airport’s new USO lounge for members of the military and their families.

Cameron recalled her own first visit to a USO, in Philly in the early 1990s, when she was being sent to Turkey after the Gulf War. “I was really scared, and I wasn’t quite sure what to expect,” she said, but the USO “made her feel more comfortable about the trip.”

She took on a new role as the travel industry struggled with the financial fallout from the pandemic. A leading trade group for America’s airports elected Cameron to be one of its top advocates to Congress and the Biden administration.

Cameron helped secure $17 billion in additional relief for commercial airports nationwide, PHL among them.

“Ultimately we think airports are important enough to communities to be able to justify that expenditure of dollars,” she said at the time.

It costs nearly $1 million a day to operate the airport. PHL received $116 million under the CARES Act relief package that Congress passed, the equivalent of about 3½ months of operating costs. The nation’s airports altogether received $10 billion in CARES Act grants.

During her leadership, PHL notched record passenger volume in 2019, with just over 33 million passengers coming and going through the airport.

Since then Cameron has overseen the airport’s recovery from the pandemic shutdowns that started in spring 2020 and dealt a severe blow to the travel industry.

Passenger traffic is back to 75% of 2019 levels, Cameron told City Council last month during budget hearings. That’s up from traffic that was only 50% of 2019 levels a year ago.

Under Cameron, PHL has started an ambitious cargo services expansion program under Cameron that will see development of more than 1 million square feet of cargo buildings in the coming years. Officials have said the completed project could generate $1 billion in annual economic impact.

At PHL, Cameron’s team also works regularly with American Airlines, the city’s dominant air carrier and one of its largest private employers.