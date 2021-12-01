Rob Wonderling, who has warned of the threat to economic growth from the city’s progressive drift, won’t seek an additional three-year term as head of the Greater Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce. He will step down next summer when his current contract expires.

Wonderling, who has headed the group since 2009, said on Tuesday it was time for new leadership.

Tensions rose in recent years between businesses and the City Council, now influenced by a progressive wing of elected members, and Kenney administration. In 2019, Kendra Brooks of the progressive Working Families Party won one of two Council at-large seats after beating back a negative campaign of robocalls and text messages against her by the Chamber’s political action committee.

Business leaders say the city’s tax and regulatory polices hurt their ability to boost jobs even as Philadelphia has one of the lowest job-growth rates and one of the highest poverty rates among big cities.

Wonderling, 59, is leaving as Philadelphia deals with an epic wave of violence and struggles to recover economically from the pandemic.

Fragile economy

The Center City District estimates that only 45% of the downtown workers have returned to their offices with the others working remotely, a potential threat to Philadelphia’s biggest source of tax revenue, the wage tax. In addition, the hotel and tourism sector has yet to recover from the pandemic shutdown shock.

“The city is in a very fragile economic and fiscal condition,” Wonderling said on Tuesday, adding that he was optimistic that Philadelphia has the potential to be world-class city even as it deals with the “aftershocks of the global pandemic.” He is a former Republican state senator from the suburbs and executive at the Bentley Systems software firm.

David L. Cohen, a former chamber chair and former Comcast executive who was sworn into office as the U.S. Ambassador to Canada on Tuesday, that it would be unfair to judge Wonderling on the “contentions” of the last few years and “that if you look at the internal operations of the chamber, he has been an A-plus.” The chamber’s members consist of companies with about 600,000 workers in eleven counties in Pennsylvania, South Jersey and Delaware.

Cohen added that “you can’t demonize the business community and expect to grow the economy in Philadelphia.” He said that businesses and the city have to engage in dialogue and collaboration.

As head of the chamber, Wonderling advocated for the refinery complex in South Philadelphia and participated in the ultimately unsuccessful effort to lure a second Amazon headquarters to Philadelphia.

In 2017, Wonderling harshly criticized a measure ordering human resource departments not to ask applicants’ salary history that Comcast, the largest corporation based in Philadelphia, opposed as a hassle. Comcast said knowing prior compensation was necessary for crafting pay packages for executives. Wonderling complained at the time that “Philadelphia continues its record of passing legislation that hurts job growth.”

Cohen said the next leader in the chamber has to be someone with experience in business and local politics.

Focus on job growth

Sue Jacobson, the chamber’s board chair, said “we have worked really hard with building our relationship with City Council and the administration,” adding that “we want to get businesses into the city. That is how you are going to get jobs in the city.”

Paul Levy, the president of the Center City District, said that Wonderling’s departure “creates a very big opportunity for the chamber. A lot of businesspeople are looking at how to strengthen the relationship with [City] Council and the administration with a focus on job growth.”

Levy said that “what is clear is that small businesses and black and brown businesses will grow more only if mid-sized businesses grow more.”