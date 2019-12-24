In 2017, more than 700 teens swarmed the Cherry Hill Mall on the day after Christmas. Five minors were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest after a melee broke out in the food court. Two videos posted on Facebook showed a large number of teens inside the mall. One of the videos showed a young male kicking the glass door of a store while others are standing around. Many Facebook commenters described the incident as a flash mob.