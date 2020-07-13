Supporters of the 106-foot, 28-year-old, $1 million Christopher Columbus monument in the park at Penn’s Landing have sued the park’s nonprofit manager, which they say broke an agreement to maintain the monument. .
America 500 Anniversary Corp., which raised funds to donate the statue in 1992, is seeking a Common Pleas Court preliminary injunction “enjoining the Delaware River Waterfront Corp. from moving, damaging or destroying the Columbus Monument and requiring compliance with the Grant Agreement” that it made with the group.
The suit says the Delaware River Waterfront Corp. violated the agreement when it covered street-level references to Columbus and said it may alter the marble base of the stainless-steel obelisk so it no longer causes “continued pain” to protesters who blame the Italy-born, Spain-backed explorer for attacks on indigenous peoples.
Waterfront corporation spokesperson Almaz D. Crow said it would not comment on the suit. The corporation’s lawyer didn’t immediately respond to inquiries.
The lawsuit was signed by Dominic Sabatina, chief engineer at STV Inc., a large New York planning, architecture and engineering firm. A Philadelphia resident, Sabatina, 80, was previously head of Penn’s Landing Corp., which agreed to the monument in 1992, the 500th anniversary of Columbus’ landing in the Caribbean. Sabatina later was chairman and an executive of the former North Philadelphia Health System.
The suit was filed by Philadelphia lawyer George Bochetto, who also has filed a city lawsuit seeking to delay what he calls Mayor Jim Kenney’s illegal rush to move a 144-year-old Columbus statue out of Marconi Plaza, where it was placed in 1976; and a federal complaint seeking the return of a statue of former Mayor Frank Rizzo in front of the Municipal Services Building to its donors after the city took it down following attacks by protesters.
The Columbus and Rizzo monuments were testaments to the clout of the city’s Italian American community, whose elected officials adopted both men as symbols of the community’s rise from immigrant poverty.
Both have been denounced by civil rights protesters who see them as symbols of white supremacy. Columbus monuments have been vandalized in Boston and Baltimore this summer and removed from public locations in Wilmington, Camden and other cities.
Bochetto last month sued on behalf of South Philadelphia residents seeking to block removal of the Marconi Plaza statue. Kenney urged people to comment to the city Art Commission, whose members he appoints, by Monday.
Kenney has also said he plans to ask the commission to agree to the statue’s removal on Tuesday. That has provoked Bochetto to call the process “a kangaroo court.” Bochetto has asked Judge Paula Patrick to hold a hearing reviewing the city’s process and forcing it to take additional steps he says are required, such as a Historical Commission review, before the Art Commission makes its recommendation.
The Philadelphia Art Commission plans “a virtual special meeting on this topic on July 22,” open to the public, said city spokesperson Paul Chrystie. “The city’s written proposal will be sent to the commission in advance of the meeting. The commission may make its decision at the meeting following the public comment portion of the meeting or at a later time.” More information about the hearing should be posted by Wednesday at the commission website, Chrystie added.
State Rep. Martina White (R., Phila.), last month asked Philadelphia Common Pleas Court Judge Idee Fox and people in state Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office to review whether the city has allowed political interference in monuments such as the Columbus statues, since a 2008 vote to disestablish the former Fairmount Park Commission, and whether the city failed to get required state permission for that move, in an attempt to set the stage for possible state intervention on the side of statue supporters.
But Fox responded in a letter that the city’s Home Rule Charter allowed for the move. Shapiro, a Democrat, has given Republican critics of the statue removals little encouragement: “The City of Philadelphia owns this statue,” he said of the Marconi Plaza monument. This is a local decision that will need to be made by the community and its leaders.”