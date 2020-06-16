Italian-American supporters of the Christopher Columbus statue in South Philadelphia have gone to court to block any move by Mayor Jim Kenney to remove the statue — taking a legal step that the Kenney administration says is not needed.
George Bochetto, a lawyer representing Friends of Marconi Plaza, is seeking court rulings barring a move.
The court fight started Sunday night, after dozens of statue supporters, some with baseball bats, who Mayor Kenney called “vigilantes,” argued with anti-Columbus protesters as police watched both groups.
Bochetto asked Common Pleas Judge Marlene Lachman for an emergency injunction blocking any move. On Monday, he tried again, asking Common Pleas Judge Paula Patrick for a temporary restraining order to bar any move without using due process and public consultation under the city’s Home Rule Charter.
City Solicitor Marcel Pratt, the top lawyer in the Kenney administration, appeared at both hearings to oppose Bochetto. While saying the mayor had the right to uproot the statue should a threat to public safety arise, he said the city had no plans to move it now.
In an interview, Bochetto said that statues and other public art “are in the public trust, whether you are for Columbus, or against."
“We have deliberative panels” to decide what art the city should display, he said. “It’s not mob rule, or who has the biggest gun.”
Frank Kane, an official with Ironworkers Local 405, which represents riggers who set up cranes and scaffolding, testified in the emergency hearing Sunday night that he had heard details of a plan to move the statue from a city official. He would not identity the official in court or to The Inquirer. City officials said there were no such plans.
Kenney spokeswoman Deana Gamble on Tuesday dismissed Bochetto’s legal maneuver as merely “based on a rumor.”
“No injunctions or court orders have been issued against the City,” she said.
“Knowing that the mayor had no plans to remove the statue, Mr. Bochetto still filed another injunction Monday morning anyway” before Judge Patrick, Gamble added.
She said the Kenney administration had promised “that the statue’s removal would go through the Art Commission process." She said the city was seeking to reach a court-approved agreement with Bochetto affirming a process to consider the fate of the statue.
The city also plans a protective box around the statue, Gamble said in a statement Tuesday. Since the statue has historic certification, the box, when completed, needs to leave the statue visible “from all angles,” or supporters will be back in court, Bochetto said.
On Monday, Kenney had issued a statement calling on the arts panel to review the “appropriateness" of the Christopher Columbus statue in Marconi Plaza.
In Kenney’s Monday statement, he said the Art Commission would “review the statue, its location, and its appropriateness in a public park."
The Columbus statue “was first erected on Belmont Avenue and presented to the City of Philadelphia by Italian American citizens as part of Philadelphia’s 1876 Centennial Exposition,” and is believed to be the work of sculptor Emanuele Caroni, according to Bochetto’s complaint. It was moved to Marconi Plaza in 1982.
Kenney acknowledged that “many are now calling for the removal of the statue, and others believe it should remain.” He also called Columbus’ record “infamous” and echoing Spanish charges lodged against Columbus in his lifetime, said that he “enslaved indigenous people and punished those who failed to meet his expected service by severing limbs, or in some cases, murder.”
Kane said the union had reason to believe the city’s plan was to use non-union labor to move the Columbus statue.
Earlier this month, the city removed the statue of former Mayor Frank L. Rizzo from Center City, doing so in the middle of the night.
“They used city workers last time” on the Rizzo statue, Kane said, but would need contractors to move the Columbus statue. He said its weight would require a larger crane than the city Streets or Water departments use.
Columbus, a hero to generations of Americans, has lately been a target for activists who see him as a symbol for imperialistic European oppression.
Columbus was deposed as colonial governor and hauled back to Spain in chains to answer charges of illegally enslaving natives and executing natives and colonists without authority. He was stripped of noble titles and properties, but allowed to led a smaller expedition back to the Caribbean, where he died after failing to rebuild his fortune.
Defenders say he brought European civilization to the Americas, took pioneering steps to protect Indians, and was falsely slandered by ambitious rivals.
In a note sent Monday morning to Italian-American lawyers, business owners, the city’s Italian consul, officials of the Knights of Columbus (a fraternal insurance company), and others, Philadelphia lawyer Robert F. Petrone cheered Bochetto’s effort. Petrone also defended Columbus’ record against his critics in detail.
Supporters of the statue gathered at the site last weekend, saying they were needed to forestall attempts to forcibly remove it. Some brought weapons.
This spring, a Columbus statue was forcibly removed by activists in Minneapolis and one in Boston was beheaded. A statue in Camden was also removed. Delaware Gov. John Carney had a Wilmington statue of Columbus and another of Constitution signer and slaveholder Cesar Rodney removed and hidden to avoid public controversy.