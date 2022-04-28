Comcast posted sales of $31 billion in its first quarter earnings report Thursday, up 14% from a year ago, as customers returned to theme parks, and more signed on for its Internet service, the largest in the U.S.

The Philadelphia-based media giant reported $3.9 billion in adjusted net income for the three months ended March 31, up 10% from a year ago, though short of the record $4 billion it reported for last year’s third quarter, which was swollen by ad sales from the Tokyo Olympics. Gains from this winter’s Beijing Olympics were smaller.

Sales rose significantly for Comcast’s NBCUniversal media-content businesses. Excluding sales from the Beijing Olympics and the Super Bowl, the media unit collected revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, up 6.9% from a year earlier. Revenues from the company’s smaller Universal theme-parks business was up 152%, as the company opened its Beijing Resort in China and pandemic restrictions eased elsewhere.

Chief executive Brian L. Roberts said the report showed “healthy growth.” The company’s financial returns beat analysts’ recent targets, though those had been reduced from earlier predictions.

Comcast said new programming investment has continued to cost more than it is bringing in from its advertising-backed Peacock streaming services, whose offerings include the company’s popular Yellowstone series, a contemporary Western.

The company said it had spent more on U.S. capital improvements, and less in Europe, compared to a year earlier. “Comcast has done a good job of getting 1-Gigabyte Internet speeds to many customers,” including his Florida home, said Louis Navellier, head of Navellier & Associates, which manages $1 billion.

He noted, however, that analysts polled by the Refinitiv data service have expressed concerns about media profit margins. Comcast said its earnings from cable, before taxes and other financial costs increased to 44% from 43%.

Comcast shares were trading higher before the market opened, hitting $45 around 7:30 a.m. The stock had closed Wednesday at $44.45, down 12 cents for the day and far below the company’s all-time high of $61.72 last Aug. 30.

The company resumed re-purchases of its own shares. It had stopped such purchases in 2019 as it paid down debt linked to the acquisition of UK-based media company Sky. During the quarter, Comcast spent $3 billion buying back 62.5 million shares, and another $1.2 billion on quarterly dividends.

Shares of media giants including Netflix and Facebook fell last winter over concerns of possibly slowing growth of new users, though Facebook rallied after boss Mark Zuckerberg told investors he was slowing his costly investment in the Metaverse program.

Over the past year, Comcast shares have trailed Internet and video distribution rivals AT&T and Verizon but lost less than cable giant Charter Communications, which on Wednesday joined Comcast in announcing a joint streaming program to better compete with popular services offered by Amazon and Roku.

Comcast reported 34.4 million customers use its Xfinity consumer Internet, video, and wireless of March 31, up 2.7% from a year earlier. They paid an average of $160.67 a month, up 1.6% from a year earlier. The company signed 262,000 new broadband customers, but lost 512,000 video customers, during the quarter as Comcast reduced cut-rate promotions.

Revenues from residential broadband Internet, Comcast’s largest business, rose during the quarter , as did business services. Roberts said that Comcast had ended free services to customers it had given special access earlier in the pandemic. The company said about a quarter of those previously receiving free access were now paying customers.

Video sales through its traditional U.S. cable business declined, and sales and customer counts were down at Comcast’s largely UK- , German-language and Italy-based Sky businesses, as Italian soccer moved to other operators, though its profitability improved.

(This is a developing story, material will be added after Comcast officials discuss results with investors in a conference call this morning.)