If you were looking to cut your cable subscription, but were sticking around because of local news, NBC has some news for you.

Beginning Thursday, Peacock users are able to stream Keith Jones, Erin Coleman, Tracy Davidson, and the entire NBC10 news team without a cable subscription. They’re the first Philadelphia newscast to open up on their parent company’s streaming service — CBS3 doesn’t currently stream on Paramount+, 6ABC doesn’t appear on Hulu (though it does appear on Hulu + Live TV), and Fox doesn’t have an over-the-top streaming product for Fox 29.

If you’re a Peacock subscriber, click on “Channels” at the bottom of the main menu, then scroll down until you find the listing for NBC Philadelphia News.

» READ MORE: 6ABC’s Jim Gardner says goodbye to the 11 p.m. newscast

“We are thrilled to be one of the first stations to launch on Peacock,” said Ric Harris, the president and general manager of NBC10 and Telemundo62.

There are some major limitations. The NBC Philadelphia News channel is only live when NBC10 News is airing a new broadcast. Otherwise, users will see a rerun of a previous newscast.

When watching Thursday morning while the Today show was airing, NBC Philadelphia News was streaming NBC10′s 5 a.m. broadcast without noting it wasn’t live, which meant the newscast’s weather and traffic reports were two hours old.

Also, there is no way to pause or rewind the broadcast in Peacock. So if you missed something, you’re out of luck. And the new station doesn’t include programming from NBC Sports Philadelphia, so don’t expect any local sports coverage outside of what appears during a normal newscast.

» READ MORE: A reporter was hit by a car on live TV and she kept reporting. Of course, she’s from Philly.

In addition to the news, the channel will also include NBC10 News, Philly Live, NBC10 At Issue, and local news specials, including the station’s coverage of the Broad Street Run and Wawa Welcome America.

NBC10 is one of four NBC-owned TV stations that launched on Peacock Thursday, alongside stations from Chicago, Boston, and South Florida. NBC said stations featuring local news from New York and Los Angeles will launch later this year. NBC10 and other local Philadelphia stations are also available on so-called “skinny bundles” that include YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, DIRECTV Stream, and Sling TV.

NBCUniversal announced earlier this month it would stream every event from the 2022 Winter Olympics, including its studio coverage, live on Peacock to subscribers. That’s significantly different than how they handled the 2020 Tokyo Olympics last year, when the company only streamed gymnastics, track & field, and a handful of other events live. The Winter Olympics are scheduled to begin on Feb. 4.

Comcast has been tight lipped about how many people have subscribed to Peacock since its debut in April 2020. Over the summer, the company revealed it had 54 million sign-ups, which is different than paid subscribers to the platform’s premium tier. During an earnings call back in July, Comcast chairman-CEO Brian Roberts said Peacock’s most popular series was the drama Dr. Death, which stars Joshua Jackson, Alec Baldwin, and Christian Slater.

» READ MORE: Philadelphia native Jesse Watters gets a promotion at Fox News