Peltz has built Trian into one of Wall Street’s busiest activist investment firms, targeting companies he said had too much cash, too many executive perks and unproductive expenses, and not enough sales growth or profits. He distinguished himself from earlier corporate raiders by calling his approach “constructive,” and seeking to work with management. But he could be bruising and has been known to launch public attacks designed to build allies with mutual funds, pension funds, and other institutional investors whose support he would need against entrenched CEOs.