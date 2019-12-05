Rudnay has been with Comcast since 2003 and is its chief communications officer, credited with crafting the company’s message and branding as it shifted from a cable TV provider to a media and tech conglomerate. As her company profile describes it, Rudnay “oversees all global communications for the company’s financial reporting, crisis management, cyber security, digital and social media, product launches, Olympic sponsorship activities, corporate branding and image advertising, federal and regulatory activities, foundation and community sponsorship programs, employee relations, and diversity and inclusion.” Before Comcast, Rudnay worked in communications for, among others, Lincoln Financial Group, Advanta Corp., and the Pew Charitable Trusts. Rudnay is a graduate of Trinity College Washington and holds a master’s degree from the University of Pennsylvania.