Revenues at Comcast Corp. rose 23.6 percent in the second quarter, mostly because of the contribution of European pay-TV operator Sky that Comcast acquired for $40 billion in late 2018, the telecom and media company said on Thursday.
The legacy U.S. business continued its shift to internet connectivity from cable-TV but Comcast struggled with its cable television advertising.
The nation’s largest cable-TV operator shed 224,000 television subscribers as the cord-cutting woes deepen, resulting in a slight decline in revenue for Xfinity TV. A large number of phone customers — 65,000 — also dropped off Comcast subscriber rolls.
AT&T reported on Wednesday that it lost 778,000 pay-TV subscribers, mostly DirecTV customers, in the second quarter.
But Comcast solidly grew both its residential high-speed internet business, with 209,000 additions and 9.4 percent revenue growth, and business services with 9.8 percent revenue growth. Those two business lines now comprise 46 percent of total revenues in Comcast’s legacy cable division, based in Philadelphia.
Though business media has focused its attention on cord-cutting, Comcast’s transition to internet-related businesses could boost Comcast’s profits over time because it doesn’t have to pay entertainment companies such as CBS Corp. and Fox Corp. per-subscriber fees to distribute their entertainment on cable channels, Wall Street analysts say.
Comcast’s second-quarter net income fell to $3.1 billion but earnings per share rose 13 percent to 78 cents a share.
NBCUniversal’s revenues were mostly flat. Sky revenues fell 3.3 percent because of currency fluctuations.