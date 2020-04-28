Bell & Evans workers who spoke to The Inquirer say they’re scared and want more information on the number of COVID-19 cases at the plant. They believe the company should do more to protect them. The plant is located in Lebanon County, which has a relatively low infection rate. But many of the company’s Latino immigrant workers commute from homes in Reading in Berks County, which has seen a spike in new cases over the last three weeks. Infection rates are based on where people live, not where they work.