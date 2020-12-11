In Chester, Kimberly-Clark committed itself to a new gas plant in conjunction with construction of the Adelphia Gateway pipeline that rings Philadelphia. It will bring large amounts of natural gas into Delaware County through an existing fuel-oil pipeline converted to natural gas. When the pipeline is scheduled to go into service next year, the Chester mill will get a secure supply of high-pressure gas directly off the pipeline rather than delivered through Peco’s utility distribution system, which the paper mill needs to compress to operate its equipment.