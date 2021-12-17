Spark Therapeutics, a Philadelphia-based gene therapy company, on Friday said it plans to invest $575 million to build a new, state-of-the-art laboratory and manufacturing center on Drexel University’s campus sometime in the fourth quarter next year.

Through a 99-year ground lease of Drexel University’s F Lot at 30th and Chestnut Street, Spark’s new 500,000 square-foot center will mean at least 500 jobs to start, and is expected to expand to 1 million square feet, said Jeff Marrazzo, chief executive officer and co-founder of Spark Therapeutics.

“Through this significant investment and plans to more than double our physical footprint, we’re poised for continued growth as we seek to develop the next generation of genetic medicines as a member of the Roche Group,” said Marrazzo, chief executive officer and co-founder, Spark Therapeutics.

Roche, the Swiss biotechnology giant and 29th largest company in the world, acquired Spark in 2019 for $4.8 billion.

Since co-founding Spark eight years ago, Marazzo said, “Philadelphia has been part of our company’s DNA and we’re proud to continue to call Philadelphia home for many years to come.”

Spark employs 800 people and expects to double that number over the next five years, he said.

The initial $575 million investment will outfit a 500,000 square foot shell with suites for manufacturing, office and lab space.

Spark projects a total buildout of 1 million-square-foot on Drexel’s campus, and the anticipated 500,000-square-foot, multi-story building will serve as one of Roche’s many product development sites.

“As one of the U.S.’s leading biotech hubs, Philadelphia will play a crucial role in the advancement of cell and gene therapies,” said Severin Schwan, chief executive officer of Roche, in a statement. “Spark’s gene therapy innovation center creates endless opportunities for collaboration, talent development, and research investment, and we’re proud to make a long-term commitment to the city and add Philadelphia to the Roche map.”

Roche also owns Genentech and is majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. in Japan.

For Drexel University, this could expand the university’s co-op program, as well as bring to life its ambitious plan to develop Schuylkill Yards in University City.

“There’s a natural relationship with Drexel and their learning model. It’s powerful to prepare a future workforce especially for manufacturing jobs,” Marrazzo said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.