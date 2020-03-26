Energy Transfer LP will be permitted to complete pipeline construction work at 17 locations across Pennsylvania, most of them associated with its contentious Mariner East project, after appealing directly to Gov. Tom Wolf’s office for waivers from the emergency coronavirus shutdown.
The Texas company announced Wednesday night that the Department of Community and Economic Development had approved the requests, which it said it made “to ensure the continued safety, integrity, and stabilization of these construction sites.”
The approvals include “a mix of partially completed horizontal directional drills (HDDs), road bores and open excavation sites across the commonwealth.” Several of the sites are in Chester and Delaware counties, where the company’s Sunoco Pipeline subsidiary is working on a trio of Mariner East pipelines that carry natural gas liquids like propane to a terminal in Marcus Hook.
Sunoco Pipeline was forced to halt almost all activity on the project last week after pipeline construction was not included on Gov. Wolf’s list of “life-sustaining” businesses that were permitted under his emergency order, which is aimed at halting the spread of coronavirus. All work must be conducted in compliance with social distancing and other mitigation measures recommended by health officials.
The state’s reversal came after Energy Transfer appealed directly to Gov. Wolf’s office last week for the waivers, according to communications that pipeline opponents obtained from state officials. In the letters, Joseph McGinn, ET vice president of public affairs, said that cessation of construction activities at several specific locations “presents a serious concern for safety and security" or may result in “potential adverse impacts to human health or the environment.”
Pipeline opponents, including State Sen. Andy Dinniman (D., Chester), had pressed the state to halt all Mariner East work. They expressed outrage Wednesday that the company would appeal directly to the governor’s office. The multi-billion-dollar Mariner East project, much delayed by mishaps and regulatory violations, is one of the state’s biggest construction projects.
One area where construction will be allowed to resume is along Pottstown Pike in West Whiteland Township, Chester County, where the company said it has completed 161 feet of the 850 foot bore completed beneath the roadway.
In its waiver application, the company said that halting work would require “the removal of equipment midway through the boring process, leaving an open bore hole underneath Pottstown Pike, creating the possibility of a road closure and/or collapse. In addition, the excavated pits to either side of the Pottstown Pike would remain open creating a public safety hazard.”
Sunoco Pipeline said it would need until April 27 to complete the Pottstown Pike segment.
The company also received permission to:
- Maintain groundwater flows that are surfacing from partially completed horizontal drilling projects at Milford Road/Little Conestoga Road in Chester County, and at Bow Tree/Matlack Strasburg Road, also in Chester County. The company said maintenance work is needed to prevent flooding.
- Complete drilling and pipeline pullback at Arch Bishop/South Chester Road in Chester County, where horizontal drilling of a 6,366-foot section is about half finished.
- Complete geophysical bores at Valley Road in Delaware County to confirm whether a subsurface void may exist and to develop a grouting plan as necessary.
Most of the waivers pertain to work on the 350-mile-long Mariner East project, which link Marcellus Shale gas fields in Western Pennsylvania to the Delaware River export terminal.
Energy Transfer is also allowed to continue erosion and stabilization work in Beaver County on the its Revolution Pipeline, which it agreed to complete under a January consent order. Under the consent order, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection fined Energy Transfer a record $30.6 million related to the 2018 explosion.