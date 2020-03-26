The Department of Labor and Industry declined to comment ahead of its expected release of official numbers Thursday. That data will cover Monday through Friday of last week, so it will differ from the 540,000 figure, which included the beginning of this week. Roughly 50,000 to 90,000 claims have been filed each day since Wolf ordered nonessential businesses to shut down last week. Lawmakers said the flood of unemployment claims is expected to continue as more counties implement stay-at-home measures.