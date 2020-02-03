Sunoco, which owned the refinery before 2012 and is responsible for remediating the contaminated property, objected to the efforts of PES to remove restrictive covenants added to the property’s deed in 2012 that limit the ability of a potential buyer to reuse the property for a non-refining use. Sunoco says that PES’ attempt to remove the language, which was added to protect Sunoco’s interests, “is in direct violation of Pennsylvania law and the Bankruptcy Code.”