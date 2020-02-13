The 1,300-acre property — Philadelphia’s largest available commercial real estate parcel — actually consists of two refineries previously acquired by Sunoco: one in Point Breeze and another, larger refinery at Girard Point. With easy access to the Schuylkill River, railroads, and roadways, the site has been used for petroleum refining for more than 150 years. The announcement of its sale raised hopes among urban planners, environmentalists, and the refinery’s neighbors that a new, cleaner use can be found for a large property at Philadelphia’s southern gateway.