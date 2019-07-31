The Fashion District, which will be the redeveloped Gallery mall, is still set to open Sept. 19, and “will be a gathering place for Philadelphians,” Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Joe Coradino told analysts Wednesday.
The project will contain the first movie theater to open in Center City in nearly 30 years as well as City Winery, a restaurant and live entertainment venue, Coradino said. “We cannot be more proud of what we are delivering at this project.”
At the same time, Coradino and his team reported numbers that missed quarterly consensus estimates, and PREIT’s stock fell over 10 percent Wednesday.
“We see malls becoming less ubiquitous,” he added. “The challenge is to identify the optimal mix of uses, which is unique to each property." At the Fashion District, this means adding REC Philly, a co-creating space for musicians and artists to collaborate and Uniquely Philly, which will enable four Philadelphia small businesses to sell their unique wares.
PREIT, a Philly-based mall operator, and Santa Monica, Calif.-based Macerich partnered in 2014 to begin the Fashion District project, estimated to cost $400 million to $420 million. It will span Market Street between 8th and 11th streets with 838,000 square feet of retail space.
The mall has been under construction since 2016, and executives told analysts Wednesday it will be more than 60 percent occupied in terms of tenant openings by Sept. 19. In the next few weeks after that, three large tenants, including AMC Theater and Round 1 bowling, will open, pushing the property to more than 70 percent occupied. Within a year, executives estimate 90 percent occupancy.
There are close to 50 tenants at the Fashion District, which is under construction now, said Robert F. McCadden, PREIT’s executive vice president and chief financial officer.
The company expects that the project will bring in more than $700 of sales per foot with more than “35 million annual customers within blocks,” Coradino said. The company recently announced dozens of new tenants, including American Eagle Outfitters and Hollister.
On Wednesday, PREIT released its earnings for the second quarter, or three months ended June 30, after the markets closed and executives spoke to analysts on a conference call Wednesday about the results. PREIT’s stock dropped -10.36 percent from closing at $6.66 Tuesday to $5.98 Wednesday.
Same-store net operating income, or NOI, is the rental revenue received from tenants, less the operating expenses. This is a telling metric to evaluate the health of a real estate investment trust, like PREIT, over time because it disregards onetime factors like buying or selling a mall, natural disasters, or construction.
The company reported its same-store NOI, excluding lease terminations, fell by $1.3 million or 3 percent in its second quarter.
“Since the end of the first quarter, we’ve experienced additional bankruptcies impacting our portfolio,” Coradino said. “Year-to-date 72 stores have been affected, resulting in a $1.7 million impact to the quarter.”
Still, average comparable sales per square foot at what PREIT considers its top six properties, rose 5.3 percent to $633 during this time. The top six malls include the Willow Grove Park and Cherry Hill malls.
Here is a list of expected businesses to open in the Fashion District:
- Asics
- Aeropostale
- American Eagle Outfitters
- American Hats, LLC
- Bella Shoes
- Columbia
- Dolly’s Boutique
- Eddie Bauer
- Express
- Forever 21
- GameStop
- Guess Factory
- H&M
- Hollister
- Journeys
- Levi’s Outlet Store
- Nike Factory Store
- Pandora
- Samsonite
- Skechers
- South Fellini
- Spencer’s
- Sunglass Hut
- T-Mobile
- The Sable Collective
- Ulta Beauty
- Uniquely Philly
- Zales Jewelry
- Zumiez
- Burlington and Century 21, already open