As part of a larger cost-cutting effort, student loan servicer FedLoan’s call center in Chester will close by the end of next year, according to Keith New, spokesman for the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency, which runs the center.
“We currently have 77 employees working at Seaport and we have been working to minimize any impact this may have," New said in an emailed statement. "This includes providing as much notice as possible while ensuring that employees have the option of transferring to another facility that manages FedLoan Servicing calls, including our headquarters in Harrisburg,” he said.
FedLoan is part of the state-run Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA) that services about 7.5 million federal student loan borrowers. The agency faces investigations from state attorneys general and lawsuits from disgruntled customers.
The agency, which has outsourced jobs in recent years to Florida and India, said there are no plans to close additional facilities in Pennsylvania.
According to current job listings on PHEAA.org’s website, call centers operate mainly out of Harrisburg, Mechanicsburg, Pittsburgh and State College, Pa.
In August, PennLive.com reported that PHEAA also plans to vacate the space it uses for a call center in the Westport Business Center in Lower Allen Township, Cumberland County. That call center, which employs nearly 500, is expected to be closed by the end of 2019. The workers in Lower Allen are being moved to the agency’s headquarters in Harrisburg.
“We heard they were closing some facilities,” said Guy Ciarrocchi, president and CEO of the Chester County Chamber of Commerce. “So far it doesn’t affect any of our member companies or their employees.”
Americans owe about $1.6 trillion in college student loans, as of 2019. The federal student loan system is poorly run, the default rate among students is growing, and the harm is especially apparent in Pennsylvania, where students graduate with some of the highest debt in the nation, according to the Inquirer’s reporting as part of the Debt Valley series.
State-supported colleges, such as Pennsylvania State University and Temple, charge tuition higher than those in other states, and loan servicer PHEAA is a major cog in the nation’s byzantine college lending system.
PHEAA now services roughly $1 of every $5 in student loans in the country. But federal contracts under the Department of Education are now in question, and may not be renewed by the year-end deadline.
The only student loan servicer with more complaints is Wilmington-based Navient Corp., which operates a call center in Wilkes-Barre. Navient is now fighting off a proxy battle by an activist hedge fund and a suit from Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro for allegedly offering predatory loans.
Meanwhile, top executives at PHEAA and Navient are rewarded handsomely.
The Inquirer in July compiled a list of student loan servicer CEO and their salaries based on data from Allied Progress, a consumer watchdog group, nonprofit IRS filings, and OpenSecrets.org.
FedLoan pays CEO James Steeley $330,000 a year, while for-profit Navient paid CEO Jack Remondi $6.9 million.