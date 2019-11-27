“I just knew they were the cheapest options for our state,” said Gianna Ricci, 19, a cellular biology major at Lock Haven who graduated tenth in her high school class with a 3.7 grade point average. But it didn’t turn out that way. Lock Haven is considered one of most affordable of the state-supported college but federal data shows that both the University of Iowa and Purdue, both Big Ten schools, were more affordable for students in their respective states.