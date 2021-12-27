Thousands of flights around the world were cancelled Monday as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus caused staffing shortages, according to reports.

More than 840 flights were cancelled into, within, or out of the U.S. as of 10 a.m., and 1,481 were delayed, according to Flightaware.com, which tracks delays and cancellations. At Philadelphia International Airport (PHL), six flights were cancelled and 26 were delayed. There were 16 cancelled flights at PHL on Sunday.

That followed thousands of global flight cancellations on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, as travelers flew to spend the holiday with their families, the New York Times reported. Some airlines cited staffing issues, as more people called out sick with the coronavirus.

The U.S. has seen a sharp rise in COVID cases as the Omicron variant spreads. And airlines previously had staffing issues during the pandemic, as they struggled to find enough workers when demand for travel rebounded.