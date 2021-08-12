On Wednesday, Philadelphia officials announced that residents must wear masks indoors again, unless a business requires proof of vaccination for all patrons upon entry.

The announcement, which came amid rising coronavirus cases and gave businesses about 12 hours to adjust, was met with equal amounts of relief and frustration from business owners and residents.

Fitness centers and gyms, many of which struggled to retain business during the COVID-19 shutdowns last year, had to quickly reevaluate their policies: Do we require vaccines or masks? And how will we enforce it?

Some gyms quickly shifted to a vaccinated-members-only approach, understanding frustrations with and the discomfort of wearing a mask while working out.

» READ MORE: Gyms and fitness studios need clear guidelines to stay open and survive the pandemic | Opinion

“With the majority of our community and staff vaccinated and preferring to not wear masks, we have made the decision to require proof of vaccination to everyone who wants to come into the studio,” Thrive Pilates & Yoga wrote in an email to members.

But it’s more complicated for large corporate chains, like Planet Fitness or Philadelphia Sports Club, or family centers like the YMCA, which offers camps and pools for young children who are not yet eligible to be vaccinated.

» READ MORE: Will gyms go the way of arcades and movie rental stores?

“As COVID-19 is constantly evolving, it is time to shift and adjust, once again, as a community to accommodate new guidelines,” Solidcore, which has dozens of workout facilities across the country, wrote to its Philadelphia members. It will require all guests to wear masks.

“Working out in a mask can be challenging — but we encourage you to stay strong and stay part of the community,” Solidcore said.

Here’s a list of some gyms and fitness centers in Philly requiring members to show proof of vaccination.

Vaccines required, masks optional:

This list will be updated. See a gym or fitness center that’s missing? Email its policy to erushing@inquirer.com.