Philadelphia’s new mask rule, requiring masks in all indoor businesses or institutions unless all staff and patrons verify that they are fully vaccinated, will take effect at midnight.

”The science is clear: these measures will protect Philadelphians and save lives,” Mayor Jim Kenney said.

Acting Health Commissioner Cheryl Bettigole said the new restriction will be implemented in an effort to slow the spread of the delta variant.

”Everyone in Philadelphia must wear a mask when going into any business or institution with an exception for those that require vaccination,” she said.

The mask rule also applies to unseated outdoor gatherings of more than 1,000 people, and masks will be required in public areas all city buildings.

The rate of new cases has doubled three times in the past month, Bettigole said, and the city currently has a rate of about 200 new cases per day.

Bettigole said the decision was also based on situation in other cities, where hospitals are overrun with coronavirus patients. While Philadelphia is nowhere near that dire situation, she said, the city now has more than 100 people hospitalized with COVID-19 for the first time since June.

”This is not the summer any of us imagined,” she said.

Bettigole also warned that more restrictions could be added in the future. if cases continue to rise, noting that the restrictions announced Wednesday “are just a next step.”

Kenney acknowledged that the return to restrictions is frustrating.

”I think it goes without saying that none of us want to be here discussion restrictions and policies needed to stem the spread of COVID-19,” he said.He also pleaded with residents to get vaccinated.

”Please, just get the vaccine,” Kenney said.

The is also requiring all city employees who are not vaccinated to wear two masks while working indoors. Additionally, all new city employees hired after Sept. 1 will be required to be vaccinated, she said.

Bettigole demonstrated how to wear a surgical mask under a cloth mask, saying it provides roughly the same level of protection as an N-95. She said she understands it will be uncomfortable for city workers to double-mask while working, and encouraged them to get the vaccine instead.

“It does seem cumbersome but luckily there is something else that you could to protect yourself,” she said. “You could vaccinated.”

The announcement comes a day after the city’s largest union for municipal employees, AFSCME District Council 33, signaled that it would not oppose the city if Kenney’s administration sought to impose a vaccine mandate on city workers, so long as the policy included exceptions for people who are not inoculated due to religious and medical reasons.

The School District of Philadelphia, Community College of Philadelphia and other agencies are adopting similar measures. The Kenney administration, however, is stopping short of a full vaccine mandate by allowing unvaccinated employees to come in to work.