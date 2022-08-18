ChristianaCare, Delaware’s largest health system, has dropped its bid to acquire Crozer Health, the organizations said Thursday.

They did not offer an explanation.

“Both organizations worked very hard to reach a final agreement and have significant respect for each other, and remain committed to caring for the health of those in Delaware County,” they said in a statement.

A potential stumbling block in the deal was the fact that Crozer, which is owned by California-based Prospect Medical Holdings Inc., does not own its real estate. It was sold to Medical Properties Trust, a large real estate investment trust that charges Crozer $35 million a year in rent.

Crozer said in a statement that it plans to return to become a nonprofit again.

This article will be updated.