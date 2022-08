Crozer Health will not be acquired by ChristianaCare, the two health systems announced Thursday. A preliminary deal had been announced in February. Shown here is Springfield Hospital, whose emergency department was closed last winter. Read more

ChristianaCare, Delaware’s largest health system, has dropped its bid to acquire Crozer Health, the organizations said Thursday.

They did not offer an explanation.

“Both organizations worked very hard to reach a final agreement and have significant respect for each other, and remain committed to caring for the health of those in Delaware County,” they said in a statement.

A potential stumbling block in the deal was the fact that Crozer, which is owned by California-based Prospect Medical Holdings Inc., does not own its real estate. It was sold to Medical Properties Trust, a large real estate investment trust that charges Crozer $35 million a year in rent.

Crozer said in a statement that it plans to return to become a nonprofit again.

This article will be updated.